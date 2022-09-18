Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Has Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Since 2016

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 24), notching an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the list. That marks the most total weeks at No. 1 in nearly six years, since Drake’s Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts).

Un Verano Sin Ti earned 97,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 3%) in the week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, NAV’s Demons Protected by Angels debuts at No. 2, Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 arrives at No. 3, Kane Brown’s Different Man starts at No. 5, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Realer 2 jumps 71-6 after its first full charting week and Yeat’s Lyfe bows at No. 10.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Sept. 24, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (Sept. 20). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 97,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 94,000 (down 3%, equaling 131.66 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 2,000 (down 10%) and TEA units comprise 1,000 (down 3%).

NAV collects his fifth top 10-charting effort on the Billboard 200 as Demons Protected by Angels starts at No. 2 with 67,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 40,500 (equaling 60.13 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 26,000 and TEA units comprise 500. The album features guest turns from the likes of Future, Gunna, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 arrives at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, scoring the rock legend his ninth top 10-charting set. The album launches with 56,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 52,000 (it debuts at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart — Osbourne’s first No. 1 on that 31-year-old chart), SEA units comprise 3,000 (equaling 4.64 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

Morgan Wallen’s chart-topping Dangerous: The Double Album falls 2-4 on the Billboard 200 with 50,000 equivalent album units earned (though up 5%).

Kane Brown logs his fourth top 10 effort on the Billboard 200 as Different Man debuts at No. 5 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 23,000 (equaling 31 million official on-demand streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 20,000 and TEA units comprise 3,000.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Realer 2 vaults from No. 71 to No. 6 in its first full chart week, earning 39,000 equivalent album units (up 222%) in the week ending Sept. 15. The album was initially released to stream on YouTube on Sept. 6, and then went wide to all streamers midday Sept. 7. Thus, its debut on the Billboard 200 dated Sept. 17 at No. 71 (with 12,000 units in the week ending Sept. 8) was prompted by only two days of activity across all streaming services, along with three days of activity from YouTube. (Though the album is available to purchase — only as a digital download — it has sold a negligible number of copies.)

In total, Realer 2 is YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s 11th top 10-charting album, and fourth top 10 of 2022. He’s the only act with four (or three!) new top 10s this year. Realer 2 follows his previous 2022 top 10s The Last Slimeto (No. 2, Aug. 20-dated chart), Better Than You (a collaborative set with DaBaby, No. 10, March 19 chart) and Colors (No. 2, Feb. 5 chart).

A trio of former No. 1s are next up on the Billboard 200, as Harry Styles’ Harry’s House dips 5-7 (38,000 equivalent album units; down 12%), Beyoncé’s Renaissance falls 6-8 (37,000; down 9%) and Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind descends 7-9 (32,000; down 11%).

Yeat closes out the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, as Lyfe debuts at No. 10 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned. SEA units comprise essentially all of that sum, equaling 42.08 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs. It’s the second top 10 effort for Yeat, who previously visited the top 10 with 2 Alive in 2022 (No. 6 on the March 5 chart).

