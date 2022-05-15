Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Bad Bunny notches his second chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 chart as his latest release, Un Verano Sin Ti, debuts at No. 1 (on the May 21-dated chart) with the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to Luminate. It’s also Bad Bunny’s best week ever in terms of units earned.

Un Verano Sin Ti marks the second all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the 66-year-old chart. The first was Bad Bunny’s last album, 2020’s El Último Tour del Mundo.

The new album’s release date of May 6 was announced on May 2 via an Instgram post, after Bad Bunny had teased hints about the project for months.

Also in the Billboard 200’s new top 10, Jack Harlow scores his highest-charting album yet as Come Home the Kids Miss You debuts at No. 3, Arcade Fire claims its fifth top 10 with We and Eslabon Armado reaches the top 10 for the first time with the No. 9 debut of Nostalgia.

With both Un Verano Sin Ti and Nostalgia all-Spanish-language albums, this marks the first time that two all-Spanish albums have placed in the top 10 simultaneously. Further, Nostalgia is the first regional Mexican album to reach the top 10.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new May 21, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on May 17. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 274,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 261,000 (equating to 356.55 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 23 tracks), album sales comprise 12,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Un Verano Sin Ti logs the largest week, by equivalent album units, for any album since Adele’s 30 earned 288,000 units in the week ending Dec. 2, 2021 (the album’s second week), and the biggest debut for an album since 30 debuted with 839,000 a week earlier.

Un Verano Sin Ti had a blockbuster streaming debut, as the album bows with 261,000 SEA units – totaling 356.66 million on-demand official streams for its songs in its first week. That’s the largest streaming week ever for a Latin album, the biggest streaming week of 2022 for any album of any genre, and the biggest streaming week for any album since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy debuted with 743.67 million on-demand official streams on the chart dated Sept. 18, 2021.

In total, Un Verano Sin Ti is Bad Bunny’s seventh charting album on the Billboard 200 and fifth top 10.

At No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Future’s I Never Liked You, which falls from No. 1 in its second week with 116,000 equivalent album units earned (down 47%).

Jack Harlow clocks his highest charting album yet on the Billboard 200, as his new studio set Come Home the Kids Miss You bows at No. 3. The album earned 113,000 equivalent album units, of which SEA units comprise 103,000 (equaling 137.05 million on-demand official streams for set’s songs), album sales comprise 8,000 and TEA units comprise 2,000. Come Home is Harlow’s second top 10 album, following the No. 5-peaking Thats What They All Say in 2020.

Come Home was led by the hit single “First Class,” which gave Harlow his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and his first unaccompanied by another act. (His first leader was “Industry Baby,” a co-billed collaboration with Lil Nas X, in 2021.)

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album falls 3-4 with 53,000 equivalent album units earned (up 6%) and Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping Sour is a non-mover at No. 5 with 32,000 units (down 6%).

Rock band Arcade Fire collects its fifth top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as We debuts at No. 6. The set starts with nearly 32,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 26,500 (making it the top-selling album of the week), SEA units comprise 5,000 (equaling 6.43 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs) and TEA units comprise 500.

Lil Durk’s former leader 7220 falls 6-7 with 31,000 equivalent album units earned (down 5%), and the chart-topping Encanto soundtrack dips 7-8 with 30,000 units (down 8%).

Eslabon Armado lands its first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as Nostalgia debuts at No. 9 with 29,500 equivalent album units earned. The all-Spanish-language album is also the first top 10-charting regional Mexican album ever on the Billboard 200. (Regional Mexican albums are defined as those that have hit Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart.)

Nearly all of the set’s starting sum was driven by SEA units — 29,000, equaling 42.82 million on-demand official streams of the album’s 14 songs.

The band has been making waves on the Billboard charts for the past few years, scoring four consecutive No. 1s on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart (the entirety of the act’s charting efforts). All four of those also reached the top 10 on the all-Latin genre Top Latin Albums chart, with 2020’s Vibras de Noche hitting No. 1. The latter album was the only top 40-charting effort for the band on the all-genre Billboard 200 until this week.

Rounding out the Billboard 200’s top 10, Drake’s former leader Certified Lover Boy dips 9-10 with 28,000 equivalent album units (down 5%).

