Bad Bunny Spends Third Week Atop Artist 100 Chart, Aespa & Brent Faiyaz Hit Top Five

Bad Bunny banks a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 23), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

The set spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It has exceeded 100,000 units in each of its first 10 weeks on the chart, becoming the first album to link such a streak since Drake’s Views achieved the feat in its first 10 weeks in 2016. Un Verano Sin Ti also rules Top Latin Albums for a 10th week.

Bad Bunny concurrently places nine songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, the most among all acts, and 23 on Hot Latin Songs. Here’s a recap of his entries on the Hot 100:

Hot 100 Rank, Title

No. 6, “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone

No. 13, “Tití Me Preguntó”

No. 27, “Moscow Mule”

No. 47, “Efecto”

No. 56, “Despues de La Playa”

No. 59, “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro

No. 61, “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo

No. 71, “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez

No. 95, “Un Ratito”

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, K-pop group Aespa re-enters at No. 3, placing in the top 10 for the first time on the strength of its new release Girls: The 2nd Mini Album. The set debuts at No. 1 on World Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 56,000 units. Of that sum, 53,000 are in traditional album sales, making the set the top-selling album of the week, as it opens at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Plus, Brent Faiyaz debuts at No. 5 on the Artist 100 as his Wasteland arrives at No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (88,000 units), becoming his first top 10 on each tally. He places eight songs on the Hot 100, led by “All Mine,” new at No. 42.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.