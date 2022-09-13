×
Bad Bunny Tops Artist 100 for Sixth Week, Ties The Weeknd for Most Time at No. 1 in 2022

His album 'Un Verano Sin Ti' also spends a milestone 10th week atop the Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 1, 2022 in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff/GI

Bad Bunny claims a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 17), rebounding from No. 2 to reign as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his LP Un Verano Sin Ti.

The album spends a milestone 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 99,500 equivalent album units earned in the Sept. 2-8 tracking week, according to Luminate. It surpasses the Encanto soundtrack for the most week logged at No. 1 this year. It also becomes just the eighth album released since 2000 to spend 10 or more weeks at the summit.

Bad Bunny concurrently places nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the most of any act, and 22 on Hot Latin Songs.

Here’s a recap of his entries on the latest Hot 100.

Hot 100 Rank, Title:

  • No. 12, “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone
  • No. 13, “Tití Me Preguntó”
  • No. 28, “Moscow Mule”
  • No. 38, “Efecto”
  • No. 62, “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro
  • No. 66, “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo
  • No. 72, “Después de La Playa”
  • No. 81, “Neverita”
  • No. 83, “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez

Bad Bunny has tallied all six of his weeks atop the Artist 100 this year, starting on the May 21 chart when Un Verano Sin Ti launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He ties The Weeknd for the most weeks leading the Artist 100 in 2022.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Megadeth re-enters at No. 3, a new high, thanks to its new LP The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!, which arrives at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 48,000 units. It earns the metal band its eighth top 10 in a run that began just over 30 years ago.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

