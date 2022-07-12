Bad Bunny Tops Artist 100 Chart for Second Week Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Continued Success

Bad Bunny rebounds from No. 4 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 16) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for a second week, thanks to the continued prominence of his latest LP, Un Verano Sin Ti. He first led the list dated May 21, when the album launched atop the Billboard 200 chart.

The set spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 111,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. Notably, it has exceeded 100,000 units in each of its first nine weeks on the chart, becoming the first album to link such a streak since Drake’s Views achieved the feat in its first 10 weeks in 2016.

Un Verano Sin Ti also rules Top Latin Albums for a ninth week. With his fourth leader on the list, Bad Bunny ups his record total to 162 weeks tallied at No. 1.

Bad Bunny concurrently places 10 tracks on the latest Billboard Hot 100 and 23 on Hot Latin Songs, with “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, crowning the latter ranking for an eighth week and returning to its No. 7 high on the Hot 100. Here’s a recap of his hits on the latest Hot 100:

Hot 100 Rank, Title

No. 7, “Me Porto Bonito” with Chencho Corleone

No. 11, “Titi Me Pregunto”

No. 26, “Moscow Mule”

No. 42, “Efecto”

No. 50, “Despues de La Playa”

No. 52, “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro

No. 57, “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estereo

No. 64, “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez

No. 85, “Un Ratito”

No. 93, “La Corriente,” with Tony Dize

Among other Artist 100 moves, Shinedown re-enters at No. 5, a new peak, thanks to the rock band’s new studio album Planet Zero, which arrives at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 49,000 units, marking the group its fifth top 10.

Plus, Metallica vaults 38-10 on the Artist 100, returning to the top 10 for the first time since last September, after its 1986 song “Master of Puppets” was featured in the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, whose final fourth-season episodes premiered July 1; the sync helps shape a pivotal sequence involving metalhead Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn). The eight-and-a-half-minute song debuts on the Hot 100 at No. 40 – marking the group’s first top 40 placement since 2008 – with 9.6 million U.S. streams (up 603%) in the week ending July 7, while its parent album of the same name re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 55 (13,000 units, up 254%). (The set reached a No. 29 peak in 1986.)

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.