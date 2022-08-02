×
Bad Bunny Tops Artist 100 Chart for Fourth Week, SEVENTEEN Hits Top Five

'Un Verano Sin Ti' spends a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny performs onstage during his "Worlds Hottest Tour" at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on February 25, 2022. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via GI

Bad Bunny returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Aug. 6), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fourth week, thanks to his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

The set spends a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 98,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending July 28, according to Luminate.

Bad Bunny

Seventeen

The star concurrently charts 10 songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, the most among all acts, and 23 on Hot Latin Songs. Here’s a recap of his entries on the Hot 100:

Hot 100 Rank, Title

  • No. 8, “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone
  • No. 16, “Tití Me Preguntó”
  • No. 26, “Moscow Mule”
  • No. 44, “Efecto”
  • No. 54, “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro
  • No. 58, “Después de La Playa”
  • No. 64, “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo
  • No. 73, “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez
  • No. 93, “Un Ratito”
  • No. 100, “La Corriente,” with Tony Dize

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, SEVENTEEN vaults 71-4, reaching a new high on the strength of its new SEVENTEEN 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17. The set debuts at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (34,000 units), becoming the group’s highest charting album and second top 10.

Plus, Jack White re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 10 thanks to his new LP Entering Heaven Alive, which opens at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 (27,000 units), becoming his sixth solo top 10. White spent a week at No. 1 on the Artist 100 in 2018. He’s also led the list (dating to the chart’s 2014 inception) as a member of The Raconteurs, in 2019, and reached No. 32 as a member of The Dead Weather and No. 52 as half of The White Stripes.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

