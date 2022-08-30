Bad Bunny Logs Fifth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 3), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fifth total week, thanks to the continued success of his latest LP, Un Verano Sin Ti.

The album spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 equivalent album units earned in Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate – and ties the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks tallied atop the chart this year. The last album to spend more weeks at No. 1 was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which led for 10 weeks in 2021.

Bad Bunny concurrently places 11 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the most of any act. Here’s a recap of his entries on the latest list.

Hot 100 Rank, Title :

No. 9, “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone

No. 14, “Tití Me Preguntó”

No. 25, “Moscow Mule”

No. 35, “Efecto”

No. 57, “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro

No. 59, “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo

No. 61, “Después de La Playa”

No. 68, “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez

No. 72, “Neverita”

No. 87, “La Corriente,” with Tony Dize

No. 89, “Un Ratito”

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Madonna re-enters at No. 8, her highest rank since hitting No. 1 in June 2019, thanks to her new remix compilation Finally Enough Love. The set debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 30,000 units, becoming her 23rd top 10. She becomes the first woman to have earned a newly charting top 10 on the chart in the 1980s, ’90s, 2000s, ’10s and ’20s.

Plus, Panic! At the Disco returns to the Artist 100 at No. 10, placing in the top 10 for the first time since February 2019, as its new album Viva Las Vengeance arrives at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 (27,000 units).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.