Bad Bunny Rules Artist 100 Chart for Seventh Week Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny tallies a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 24), leading as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his album Un Verano Sin Ti.

The set rules the Billboard 200 for an 11th week, with 97,000 equivalent album units earned in the Sept. 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate. It surpasses Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album for the most weeks spent at No. 1 this decade. The last title to spend more time on top was Drake’s Views in 2016 (13 weeks).

Bad Bunny concurrently places nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the most of any act, and 22 on Hot Latin Songs. Here’s a recap of his entries on the latest Hot 100.

Hot 100 Rank, Title:

No. 11, “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone

No. 13, “Tití Me Preguntó”

No. 28, “Moscow Mule”

No. 44, “Efecto”

No. 60, “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo

No. 61, “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro

No. 72, “Neverita”

No. 88, “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez

Bad Bunny has tallied all seven of his weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100 this year – the most among all acts in 2022 – starting on the May 21-dated chart.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Ozzy Osbourne re-enters at No. 2, a new best, as his new album Patient Number 9 debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It’s his 24th solo entry (outside his work with Black Sabbath) on the Billboard 200, dating to his first, 1981’s Blizzard of Ozz, and his ninth top 10. Concurrently, the set starts as the rock legend’s first leader on the Top Album Sales chart.

NAV re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5 as his new release Demons Protected by Angels debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming his fifth top 10.

Plus, Kane Brown vaults 60-6 on the Artist 100, returning to the top 10 as his latest LP Different Man arrives at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, marking his fourth top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.