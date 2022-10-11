Bad Bunny Replaces Himself at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs Chart as ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ Bumps ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Bad Bunny replaces himself at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as “Titi Me Preguntó” rises from No. 2 (after 20 nonconsecutive weeks in the runner-up slot). It’s the third song from Benito’s No. 1 album Un Verano Sin Ti to top the all-metric tally. It bumps the set’s second No. 1, “Me Porto Bonito,” down to No. 2 after 20 straight weeks on top.

“Titi Me Preguntó” rises to the summit boosted by gains in streams and digital downloads. The song earned 15.3 million U.S. official streams, up 2%, in the U.S. in the tracking week ending Oct. 6, according to Luminate. The track also sold 1,000 downloads, a 4% gain, in the same tracking period. Plus, at radio, “Titi” earned 7.1 million audience impressions, down 1%, earned in the week ending Oct. 9.

“Titi” trades places with “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, for the No. 1 spot after the latter’s 20 weeks in charge. Who was the last artist to replace himself at No. 1? Well, you’ve guessed it: Benito, when “Moscow Mule” ceded the throne after its one-week reign and “Me Porto Bonito” began its command (May 28-dated survey). Thus, for the last 22 weeks, since the May 21 chart, only songs by Bad Bunny have been No. 1.

Further, as “Titi” lands in the penthouse in its 22nd week, it marks an exceptionally slow climb to the top. Only seven songs, including “Titi” have taken at least 22 weeks to reach No. 1. The slowest trek to the top was tallied by both Marco Antonio Solis’ “Mas Que Tu Amigo” and Azul Azul’s “La Bomba,” when each took a leisurely 32 weeks to No. 1 in 2004 and 2001, respectively.

“Titi” gives Bad Bunny his 12th No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs. He breaks from a tie with Marco Antonio Solis, Ricky Martin, and Shakira for the fourth-most since the chart launched in 1986. Here’s a look at the scoreboard:

27, Enrique Iglesias

16, Luis Miguel

15, Gloria Estefan

12, Bad Bunny

11, Marco Antonio Solis

11, Ricky Martin

11, Shakira

Elsewhere, “Titi” rebounds 16-13 on the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart, after its No. 5 debut and peak in May.

“Titi” is the third single from Benito’s No. 1 album Un Verano Sin Ti. The set continues its No. 1 ruling with 22 weeks (and counting) on Top Latin Albums and 13 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 –the most for any Latin album.