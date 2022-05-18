Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Bad Bunny and Jack Harlow’s new albums, plus Billboard Hot 100 hits for Justin Bieber and Doja Cat.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Whose new album will debut higher on next week‘s Billboard 200: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti or Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You?

Answer: Un Verani Sin Ti. Bad Bunny scores his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (dated May 21), as the set launches with 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to Luminate – the biggest week for an album this year. Harlow’s new album makes its own impressive entrance at No. 3.

Which song will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100: Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” or Doja Cat’s “Woman”?

Answer: “Ghost.” Bieber’s single places at No. 17 (down from No. 14, after reaching No. 5), while “Woman”ranks at No. 20 (down from No. 13, after hitting No. 7).

This week’s questions are:

After the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will Kendrick Lamar score a No. 1 debut on next week‘s Hot 100 with one of its songs: Yes or No?

And: Next week will mark one year of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour on the Billboard 200. Will it spend its first birthday in the top 10 of the chart: Yes or No?

