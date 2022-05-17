Bad Bunny Becomes First Latin Artist to Top Billboard Artist 100 Chart, Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny blasts from No. 41 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated May 21) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the monster opening week of his new LP Un Verano Sin Ti.

As he leads the Artist 100 for the first time, Bad Bunny earns the distinction as the first core Latin music act to reign, dating to the chart’s launch in 2014.

Un Verano Sin Ti launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 274,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. The set also becomes just the second Spanish-language set ever to lead the list, after Bad Bunny’s own El Ultimo Tour del Mundo in December 2020.

The Puerto Rico-born star concurrently sends all 22 newly released songs on Un Verano Sin Ti onto the Billboard Hot 100. (The only omission on the chart of the 23-song set is “Callaita,” with Tainy, as the track was originally released in 2019 and logged a 20-week run on the Hot 100 that year.) He’s the sixth artist to chart at least that many titles on the Hot 100 in a single week, after Drake (a record 27 on the July 14, 2018, tally), Taylor Swift, Ye, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Wayne.

Bad Bunny also places a whopping 24 titles on the Hot Latin Songs chart, breaking the record for the most simultaneous entries in the list’s history. Plus, his 22 debuts up his career total to 141 entries, extending his record for the most appearances.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Jack Harlow jumps 12-2 as his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You opens at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (113,000 units), and Arcade Fire re-enters at No. 10 as its new LP Wearrives at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 (32,000 units).

