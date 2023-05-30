Bad Bunny Extends Top 10 Record on Hot Latin Songs With ‘Where She Goes’

Bad Bunny’s longtime top 10 record on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart adds a new chapter this week with the debut of his latest single “Where She Goes” at No. 2 (June 3-dated list). Thanks to his steady performance, which dates to 2017, Benito extends his record for the most top 10s in the chart’s history.

“Where She Goes’” start in the runner-up slot and secures the global star his unprecedented 61st top 10 on the multi-metric ranking, which blends airplay, streaming activity, and digital sales. Bad Bunny snatched the top 10 cup after breaking off a tie with Enrique Iglesias and Luis Miguel (all with 39 top 10s) on June 19, 2021, a record he’s held since.

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” remains at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs for an eighth week.

“Goes” blasts in at No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs as the top-selling tune of the week, (No. 1 on Latin Digital Song Sales), with 2,000 downloads sold during its first tracking week ending May 25, according to Luminate; also a record-extending 61st top 10 there.

The Jersey Club, drill and dembow-fused track arrives at No. 2 on Latin Streaming Songs with 23.4 million official U.S. streams during the same period. “Goes” sits right below Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola,” which remains in charge despite a 12% dip in streams, to 27.9 million. Plus, “Goes’” opening streaming sum was enough to debut at No. 3 on the all-genre Streaming Songs ranking.

Further, “Goes” also shows activity among Latin stations, with 2,000 audience impressions in its first week, though not enough to make it to the Latin Airplay ranking, which factors in all airplay, regardless of its format.

Bad Bunny teased “Goes” days before its release on TikTok, followed by an Instagram post the morning of its release day. The MAG-produced Spanish-language tune, dropped May 18 at 5 p.m. Pacific time via Rimas along with a star-studded music video set in the California desert, with cameos by Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike and others.

As Bad Bunny marks an even larger gap ahead of his competitors with 61 top 10s on Hot Latin Songs, here’s the scoreboard since the chart launched in 1986:

61, Bad Bunny

39, Enrique Iglesias

39, Luis Miguel

37, Daddy Yankee

35, J Balvin

Beyond its top 10 start on Hot Latin Songs, “Goes” takes over Billboard Global 200 storming at No. 1, bows at No. 3 on Global Excl. U.S. and makes its No. 8 debut on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Fuerza Regida Nabs Career High Debut with “TQM”: Elsewhere on Hot Latin Songs, Fuerza Regida strikes out a new chart success with the No. 5 debut of “TQM.” It’s the group’s highest-charting start among 21 visits. It’s also Regida’s third top 10, after the two-week champ “Bebe Dame,” with Grupo Forntera, in January.

“TQM” bows in the upper region propelled by its streaming activity. The song, released May 19, recorded 13.1 million official streams during its first week. That sum yields a No. 17 start on Streaming Songs and a No. 5 debut on Latin Streaming Songs, also a third top 10 on the latter.