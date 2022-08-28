Bad Bunny Ties ‘Encanto’ for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in 2022

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 3) for a ninth nonconsecutive week on top, tying the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks atop the chart in 2022. Un Verano Sin Ti climbs 2-1 on the latest list with 105,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 25 (down 3%), according to Luminate.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, Demi Lovato captures their eighth consecutive top 10 effort (their entirely of charting releases) with the arrival of Holy Fvck; Madonna becomes the first woman with a top 10 album in each of the last five decades as Finally Enough Love debuts; and Five Finger Death Punch collects its eighth top 10 effort with the bow of AfterLife.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Sept. 3, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (Aug. 30). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 105,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 102,000 (equaling 143.72 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales and TEA units comprise the remaining sum.

Un Verano Sin Ti ties the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks at No. 1 in 2022. The last album with more weeks at No. 1 is Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which logged 10 weeks, all consecutive, atop the list in early 2021 (Jan. 23-March 27, 2021-dated charts).

Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 on the May 21, 2022-dated chart, then stepped away from the top slot for three weeks. It returned to No. 1 on June 18, and then moved aside for two more weeks, returning to No. 1 for five straight weeks from the July 9 through Aug. 6-dated charts. It then fell to No. 2 on Aug. 13, returned to No. 1 on the Aug. 20 chart, fell back to No. 2 on the Aug. 27 list, and now climbs back to No. 1 on the new ranking.

Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album with five separate visits to No. 1 since Adele’s 21 had 10 distinct stays at No. 1 in 2011-12, for a total of 24 weeks atop the list. It debuted at No. 1 on the March 12, 2011-dated list and notched its final week atop the chart on June 23, 2012.

Plus, Un Verano Sin Ti has yet to depart the top two rungs of the chart for its entire 16-week run on the list thus far. The last album to start off as strong was Drake’s Views, which spent its first 17 weeks in the top two (May 21-Sept. 10, 2016-dated charts).

Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind falls to No. 2 in its second week with 57,000 equivalent album units earned (down 51%). Beyoncé’s former No. 1 Renaissance is a non-mover at No. 3 with 52,000 units (down 18%).

Morgan Wallen’s chart-topping Dangerous: The Double Album climbs 6-4 with 49,000 equivalent album units earned (up less than 1%). Dangerous: The Double Album has now accumulated 84 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Since the chart began publishing on a regular, weekly basis in 1956, Dangerous ties Adele’s 21 and Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. for the second-most weeks in the top 10 among albums by artists with 84 weeks each. Peter, Paul and Mary’s self-titled album has the most weeks in the top 10 among singular acts, with 85 nonconsecutive weeks in 1962-64. However, there are seven albums that have more weeks in the top 10 than Peter, Paul and Mary — and all are multi-artist soundtracks and cast recordings, led by the all-time top 10 record holder, the original cast recording of My Fair Lady, with 173 weeks in the top 10 between 1956-60. See list, below.

Albums With Most Weeks in Top 10 on Billboard 200 Chart (March 24, 1956-onwards)

Weeks in Top 10, Artist, Title, Year First Reached Top 10

173, Original Cast, My Fair Lady, 1956

109, Soundtrack, The Sound of Music, 1965

106, Soundtrack, West Side Story, 1962

105, Original Cast, The Sound of Music, 1960

90, Soundtrack, South Pacific, 1958

87, Original Cast, Camelot, 1961

87, Soundtrack, Oklahoma!, 1956

85, Peter, Paul and Mary, Peter Paul and Mary, 1962

84, Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album, 2021

84, Adele, 21, 2011

84, Bruce Springsteen, Born in the U.S.A., 1984

(through the Sept. 3, 2022-dated chart.)

Harry Styles’ former No. 1 Harry’s House rises 7-5 with 45,000 equivalent album units earned (up 4%), while YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto falls 5-6 with 37,000 units (down 25%).

Demi Lovato logs the highest debut of the week on the Billboard 200, as Holy Fvck starts at No. 7 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 20,000; SEA units comprise 12,000 (equaling 15.62 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks); and TEA units comprise the remaining sum. Holy Fvck is Lovato’s eighth consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200 — the entirety of their charting efforts.

Madonna’s remix compilation Finally Enough Love bows at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 28,000, SEA units comprise nearly 2,000 (equaling 2 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise the remaining sum. The retrospective was available in either a 16-track standard album or an expanded 50-track deluxe set.

With the album’s debut, Madonna becomes the first woman with a newly-charting top 10 title on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the 1980s, ’90s, 2000s, ’10s and now the ’20s.

Finally Enough Love largely consists of previously released dance remixes, as the set celebrates Madonna’s 50 No. 1s on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. She remains the first and only act with at least 50 No. 1s on any single Billboard chart. Finally Enough Love is the first remix album to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200 since 2014, when Beyoncé’s six-track More Only EP debuted and peaked at No. 8 on the Dec. 13, 2014 chart. The last remix album to chart higher was Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never: The Remixes which debuted at No. 1 on the March 5, 2011-dated chart. And, Finally Enough Love is the highest-charting electronic/dance remix album in more than a decade, since Lady Gaga’s The Remix debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the Aug. 21, 2010 chart.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine falls 4-9 in its second week on the Billboard 200 (29,000 equivalent album units earned; down 53%).

Rock band Five Finger Death Punch collects its eighth top 10 album on the Billboard 200, as AfterLife debuts at No. 10 with nearly 29,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 22,000, SEA units comprise 6,000 (equaling 8.06 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise the remaining sum.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.