Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone Do It Again: ‘Me Porto Bonito’ Rules Latin Airplay Chart

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” leads another Billboard Latin chart as the track ascends from No. 9 to lead the Latin Airplay ranking dated Aug. 20. It comes just three weeks after Bad Bunny topped the list with “Moscow Mule,” which jumped 11-1 on the July 30 chart (it’s No. 4 on the new chart).

“Me Porto” rallies 9-1 on Latin Airplay in its fifth week, the fastest trek to the top between Bad Bunny’s collection of 18 No. 1s among 36 career appearances. On the tracking week ending in Aug. 14, “Me Porto” earned 9 million in audience impressions, up 35%.

With 18 leaders on his account, Bad Bunny breaks a tie with Ricky Martin as the act with the eighth-most No. 1s on Latin Airplay. Here’s the scoreboard:

35, J Balvin

32, Enrique Iglesias

28, Ozuna

26, Daddy Yankee

22, Wisin

21, Maluma

19, Romeo Santos

18, Bad Bunny

17, Ricky Martin

The song concurrently takes over Latin Rhythm Airplay with a 7-1 lift in its eighth week. The new leader gifts Bad Bunny his 18th No. 1 on both surveys. Meanwhile, Chencho Corleone scores his second Latin Airplay ruler and third on Latin Rhythm Airplay, dating back to his first offering, the five-week ruler which arrived through his featured role in Tito El Bambino’s “A Que No te Atreves,” in 2014.

In addition to the new chart-topper, Bad Bunny also ranks in the top 10 with one more song. Former champ “Moscow Mule” darts 5-4 after a 9% drop in weekly audience impressions.

“Me Porto Bonito’s” Latin Airplay coronation arrives 13 weeks after the song conquered the No. 1 spot on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, which blends airplay, streaming data, and digital sales. The song has since held steady atop the tally thanks to its continued streaming success. In the tracking week ending Aug. 11, the song generated 20.22 million U.S. streams, a 1% decline from the week prior, according to Luminate.

Despite its 1% streaming decline, “Me Porto” remains strong atop Latin Streaming Songs also for a 13th week (and counting). Further, it dips 2-3 on the overall Streaming Songs, after its two-week coronation for Bad Bunny’s first and only champ on that survey.