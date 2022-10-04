Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone Secure 20-Week Command on Hot Latin Songs Chart

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” logs a milestone 20th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Oct. 8), becoming the 12th song to spend at least 20 weeks atop the tally in its 36-year history.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny Chencho Corleone See latest videos, charts and news

The song’s 20th week at No. 1 benefits from 8 million U.S. audience impressions earned in the week ending Sept. 29 (up 18%), according to Luminate.

Meanwhile, though it dips 4% in streams to 12 million earned in the week ending Sept. 29, it holds strong at No. 1 on the Latin Streaming Songs chart and moves 4-2 on the overall Streaming Songs chart.

On the sales front, “Me Porto Bonito” falls 14%, to 1,000 downloads sold, in the same tracking period. As it drops 1-2 on Latin Digital Song Sales, it cedes the No. 1 spot to another one of Bad Bunny’s songs: “MIA,” featuring Drake — which last took over atop the chart for one week in October 2018.

As mentioned, “Me Porto Bonito” joins 11 other tracks that have held strong at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs for at least 20 weeks or more since the chart’s inception in 1986. Here’s the leaderboard:

Weeks At No. 1, Title, Artist

56, “Despacito” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

41, “Bailando,” Enrique Iglesias featuring Descemer Bueno & Gente de Zona

30, “El Perdón,” Nicky Jam & Enrique Iglesias

27, “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

26, “Pepas,” Farruko

25, “La Tortura,” Shakira featuring Alejandro Sanz

24, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life),” Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

22, “Ginza,” J Balvin

20, “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

20, “Te Quiero, Flex”

20, “Me Enamora,” Juanes

20, “A Puro Dolor,” Son By Four

Further, Bad Bunny is the third act to have two different songs spend at least 20 weeks at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs (he previously notched 27 weeks at No. 1 with “Dakiti,” with Jhay Cortez). Both Enrique Iglesias and J Balvin have also logged a pair of 20-week No. 1s. Iglesias did it with “Bailando” (41 in 2014-15, featuring Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona) and “El Perdon” (30 in 2015, with Nicky Jam), while J Balvin ruled with “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” (24, 2020; with Black Eyed Peas) and “Ginza” (22, 2015).

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, has the most weeks at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs, with 56 weeks in 2017-18.

Elsewhere, “Me Porto Bonito” rebounds to No. 4 on Latin Airplay for a second week (7-4). The track led the all-genre tally for one week on the Aug. 20-dated ranking.