Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone Rule Hot Latin Songs Chart With ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Continuing his monster debut week across Billboard charts with his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny arrives at another career milestone as “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, hits No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs survey (dated May 28). With the new win, Bad Bunny collects his 11th No. 1, the most among Latin rhythmic acts. Corleone claims his first champ in his fifth try.

“Me Porto Bonito” ascends from No. 4 to lead the tally — which blends radio airplay, streaming activity and sales. It climbs to the top despite a 9% dip in streaming activity, with 21.4 million on-demand streams, earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 19, according to Luminate, vs. the 24 million registered clicks from its debut week (chart dated May 21).

Bad Bunny’s No. 1 album Un Verano Sin Ti yielded 21 debuts — and one re-entry — on Hot Latin Songs in the previous chart period. Among the 22 tracks that emerged as strong streaming successes and remain on the current chart, “Me Porto” registers the lowest percentage decrease in terms of streaming data. As previously mentioned, only a 9% decline, while the rest of the tracks fall between 17% to 36% in on-demand streams in the tracking week.

“Me Porto’s” low streaming drop pushes Bad Bunny’s own “Moscow Mule” to the runner-up slot, after its debut at the summit the week prior, albeit taking the week’s Greatest Gainer/Airplay honors thanks to the 4 million in audience impressions earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 22. The gain in the radio market sends “Moscow” 49-24 on the all-Latin genre Latin Airplay chart.

Bad Bunny is just the second act to replace himself at No. 1 in 2022 on the airplay-, digital sales-, and streaming data-blended survey. Just two weeks ago, Karol G replaced herself at No. 1 when “Mamiii,” with Becky G, ceded the throne to “Provenza” on the May 14-dated recap.

Further, Bad Bunny’s new leader earns him an 11th No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs. With the move, however, he breaks the record for the most wins among Latin rhythm acts, ahead of Wisin & Yandel’s 10 champs. Among all acts, Enrique Iglesias holds atop with 27 No. 1s.

Here’s a rundown of the scoreboard:

27, Enrique Iglesias

16, Luis Miguel

15, Gloria Estefan

11, Bad Bunny

11, Marco Antonio Solis

11, Ricky Martin

11, Shakira

10, Mana

10, Wisin & Yandel

In addition to its Hot Latin Songs lead, “Me Porto” also dethrones “Moscow Mule” on Latin Streaming Songs, to rule for a first week. Now, with 11 champs there as well, Bad Bunny ranks ahead among all Latin rhythm acts.

Puerto Rican Corleone, who was one-half of reggaetón duo Plan B, scores his first No. 1 as a solo act on the blended ranking.