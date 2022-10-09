Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Ties for Most Weeks at No. 1 in Last 10 Years on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti clocks a 13th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated Oct. 15), tying Drake’s Views and the Frozen soundtrack for the most weeks at No. 1 on the chart in the last 10 years. Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts) and Frozen chilled for 13 nonconsecutive frames in 2014 (Jan. 18-May 17).

The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Adele’s 21, with 24 nonconsecutive weeks on top in 2011-12 (March 12, 2011-June 23, 2012).

In the latest tracking week, ending Oct. 6, Un Verano Sin Ti earned 84,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 4%), according to Luminate.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, Slipknot’s The End, So Far debuts at No. 2, while Tyler Childers’ Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven and Tory Lanez’s Sorry 4 What bow at Nos. 8 and 10, respectively.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Oct. 15, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Oct. 4. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 84,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 82,000 (down 3%, equaling 115.96 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 1,500 (down 14%) and TEA units comprise 500 (up 3%).

Slipknot scores its sixth top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 as The End, So Far debuts at No. 2 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 50,500, SEA units comprise 8,000 (equaling 11 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 500.

The End, So Far marks both the highest-charting hard rock album on the Billboard 200, and biggest week by units earned for a hard rock set, in nearly seven months. The last bigger week for a hard rock album was when Ghost’s Impera debuted and peaked at No. 2 with 70,000 units on the chart dated March 26. (Hard rock albums are defined as those that have hit Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart.)

The End, So Far was preceded by a trio of hit singles from the album on Billboard’s charts. “The Chapeltown Rag” reached No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs chart last November, while “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)” and “Yen” reached Nos. 2 and 5, respectively, this August.

Notably, if The End, So Far goes no higher than No. 2 on the Billboard 200, it will mark the eighth album to peak in the runner-up slot behind Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. The set also blocked Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache (June 18), Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up (July 9), Brent Faiyaz’s Wasteland (July 23), Lizzo’s Special (July 30), YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto (Aug. 20), NAV’s Demons Protected by Angels (Sept. 24) and 5 Seconds of Summer’s 5SOS5 (Oct. 8) (also all debuts at No. 2). The last album to block as many No. 2-peaking sets from the summit was Drake’s Views, with eight albums halting at No. 2 during its 13-week run at No. 1 in 2016.

Back on the new Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen’s former leader Dangerous: The Double Album is a non-mover at No. 3 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned (down 1%), while The Weeknd’s compilation The Highlights rises 7-4 with 39,000 (up 41%). Harry Styles’ former No. 1 Harry’s House is stationary at No. 5 with 34,000 (down 6%). Beyoncé’s chart-topping Renaissance is also a non-mover at No. 6 with 31,000 units (down 10%).

Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak jumps 10-7 with 28,000 equivalent album units earned (up 10%), largely owed to continued streaming gains of the set’s hit single “Something in the Orange.” On the most recently published all-genre Streaming Songs chart (dated Oct. 8), the cut spent its third straight week in the top 10 (at No. 7). The set opened at its No. 5 high in June.

Tyler Childers notches his first top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 as his latest release, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven, launches at No. 8 with 27,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 16,000, SEA units comprise 10,500 (equaling 13.81 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs) and TEA units comprise 500. Hounds is the singer-songwriter’s fourth entry on the Billboard 200, dating to his chart debut in 2017 with Purgatory, which eventually topped out at No. 106 in 2020.

With Dangerous: The Double Album, American Heartbreak and Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven at Nos. 3, 7 and 8, respectively, there are three country albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the first time in 2022. There was last a trio of country sets in the region on the Dec. 4, 2021-dated list, when Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) was No. 2, followed by Dangerous at No. 5 and Robert Planet and Alison Krauss’ Raise the Roof at No. 7. (Country albums are defined as those that have hit Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.)

Rounding out the top 10 on the new Billboard 200 are Rod Wave’s former No. 1 Beautiful Mind, falling 8-9 with 26,000 equivalent album units earned (down 2%), and Tory Lanez’s Sorry 4 What, debuting at No. 10 with 25,500. Of the latter sum, SEA units comprise 24,500 (equaling 32.06 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs) while album sales comprise 1,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. It’s the seventh top 10-charting effort for Lanez.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.