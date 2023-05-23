BABYMONSTER Premieres Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘DREAM’

BABYMONSTER is off to a strong start on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, sending its pre-debut song “DREAM” to No. 1 on the May 27-dated list.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running May 12-18.

“DREAM” debuted exclusively on YouTube on May 14, the first release from the YG-signed K-pop seven-piece girl group.

The video has accumulated 32.9 million global views on YouTube.com as of May 23.

An official debut for BABYMONSTER is currently set for the fall, but no other official details about the premiere are currently known.

“DREAM” debuts ahead of NewJeans member Danielle’s version of “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, which bows at No. 2. Her rendition premiered May 17 and is the Korean-language companion to Halle’s performance in the English-language edition of the live-action film, set for a May 26 release in theaters.

TAEYONG starts at No. 3 with “SHALALA,” the title track of the NCT member’s mini album of the same name, planned for June 5, while Foo Fighters’ “Under You” and Lana Del Rey’s “Say Yes to Heaven” round out the top five.

