Babyface’s ‘Fact’ Finds No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay: ‘It Will Always Come Back to the Music’

For the first time in 26 years, Babyface rules Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart without any other credited artists, with “As a Matter of Fact” advancing from No. 3 to lead the list dated July 15. The legend last led on his own with “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” a two-week No. 1 in 1997, and collects his sixth overall chart-topper.

“Fact” ascends to the summit after a 10% boost in plays that made it the most-played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B radio stations in the week ending July 6, according to Luminate. The new leader extends the icon’s hot streak on Adult R&B Airplay; his last four chart entries have all reached the top five. Plus, Babyface is off to a strong start with new label P Music, as his first two visits – as featured on Charlie Wilson’s “No Stoppin’ Us,” alongside fellow guests K-Ci Hailey and Johnny Gill – and now “As a Matter of Fact” have topped the list.

“I am grateful and blessed to have another [No. 1] song on the Billboard [Adult] R&B radio chart as a solo artist after 26 years,” Babyface tells Billboard. “I am thankful to still be here and do what I love – creating music. It will always come back to the music. Thanks to my fans and my team!”

In total, “As a Matter of Fact” gives the hitmaking performer, songwriter and producer his sixth Adult R&B Airplay No. 1. Here’s an updated look at all his champs as an artist:

“Never Keeping Secrets,” one week at No. 1, beginning Dec. 4, 1993

“When Can I See You,” two, Aug. 20, 1994

“Every Time I Close My Eyes,” two, March 29, 1997

“Hurt You,” with Toni Braxton, four, Dec. 14, 2013

“No Stoppin’ Us,” Charlie Wilson featuring Babyface, K-Ci Hailey & Johnny Gill, three, Aug. 6, 2022

“As a Matter of Fact,” one (to date), July 15, 2023

Elsewhere, “As a Matter of Fact” rises 23-22 for a new peak on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, which measures songs by combined audience from adult R&B and mainstream R&B/hip-hop stations. There, the single gained 6% in audience to reach 5.4 million in the latest tracking week. In addition to his own track, Babyface has even more to celebrate: As a co-producer and co-writer, he shares in the success of SZA’s “Snooze,” which wins a third week at No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.