ATL Jacob Tops Hot 100 Producers Chart, Thanks to Hits from Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’

ATL Jacob hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated May 14), reigning as the top producer in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his work on Future‘s new No. 1 LP, I Never Liked You.

ATL Jacob (real name: Jacob Canady) produced or co-produced nine charting hits on the latest Billboard Hot 100, all from Future’s new set, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as Future’s eighth leader. Leading the album’s Hot 100 haul, “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, soars in at No. 1. The song, which ATL Jacob co-produced with production duo FnZ (Michael “Finatik” Mule and Isaac “Zac” DeBoni), is the first Hot 100 No. 1 for ATL Jacob and FnZ in any role.

Related Doja Cat Earns Historic Hat Trick on Rhythmic Airplay Chart

With the track, Future scores his second Hot 100 – and his first as a lead artist – Drake adds his milestone 10th and Tems achieves her first.

Also contributing to ATL Jacob’s chart coronation is his work on Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” at No. 16 (after reaching No. 3 in March), and Lil Baby’s “Right On,” at No. 52 (after hitting No. 13).

Here’s a recap of ATL Jacob’s production credits on the latest Hot 100:

Hot 100 Rank, Artist Billing Title (co-producers in addition to ATL Jacob)

No. 1, Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U” (FnZ)

No. 12, Future, “Love You Better” (FnZ, Jayla Darden)

No. 15, Future feat. Kanye West, “Keep It Burnin”

No. 16, Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

No. 20, Future, “Massaging Me”

No. 24, Future feat. Gunna & Young Thug, “For a Nut”

No. 45, Future, “We Jus Wanna Get High” (Southside)

No. 46, Future, “Holy Ghost”

No. 52, Lil Baby, “Right On”

ATL Jacob has been a steady hitmaker on Billboard‘s charts since 2018. He debuted on the Hot 100 as the sole producer of Meek Mill’s “Splash Warning,” featuring Future, Roddy Ricch and Young Thug, in December 2018 (No. 77 peak). He’s upped his count to 21 entries as producer or co-producer, including the No. 1 “Wait for U” and “Super Gremlin,” his other top 10.

ATL Jacob concurrently ranks at No. 2 on the Hot 100 Songwriters chart, as he’s also credited as a writer on all nine tracks listed above.

Future returns to No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters for a third total week on top, thanks to 18 entries on the Hot 100, all of which he co-wrote. Here’s a rundown (with all debuts on the chart, except where noted):

Hot 100 Rank, Title

No. 1, “Wait for U,” feat. Drake & Tems

No. 4, “Puffin on Zootiez”

No. 8, “712PM”

No. 10, “I’m Dat N***a”

No. 11, “I’m on One,” feat. Drake

No. 12, “Love You Better”

No. 15, “Keep It Burnin,” feat. Ye

No. 20, “Massaging Me”

No. 24, “For a Nut,” feat. Gunna & Young Thug

No. 26, “Chickens,” feat. EST GeeNo. 29, “Gold Stacks”

No. 39, “Voodoo,” feat. Kodak Black

No. 45, “We Jus Wanna Get High”

No. 46, “Holy Ghost”

No. 58, “Back to the Basics”

No. 60, “The Way Things Going”

No. 68, “Pushin P,” with Gunna & feat. Young Thug (down from No. 53; peaked at No. 7)

No. 76, “Me or Sum,” with Nardo Wick & Lil Baby (down from No. 66; peaked at No. 58)

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.