ATEEZ Scores Third Top 10 on Album Sales Chart With ‘Spin Off: From the Witness’

ATEEZ captures its third top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 14) as Spin Off: From the Witness debuts at No. 2. The set sold 40,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 5, according to Luminate. The eight-member South Korean group previously visited the top 10 with The World EP.1: Movement (No. 2 in 2022) and Zero: Fever Part.3 (No. 6 in 2021).

CDs comprise a little over 39,000 of Spin Off’s sales for the week, while digital album purchases comprise 1,000. Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Spin Off was issued in collectible deluxe packages (six), each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (photocards and posters).

Meanwhile, at No. 1 on Top Album Sales, Taylor Swift’s Midnights spends an 11th consecutive, and total, week atop the list (58,000 sold; up 7%). Midnights has the most weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 25 collected 11 total nonconsecutive weeks in late 2015 and early 2016. Midnights has the most consecutive weeks atop the list since the Titanic soundtrack scored 16 weeks in a row at No. 1 (the entirety of its No. 1-run) in 1998. Midnights also ties Fearless as Swift’s albums with the most weeks at No. 1 on Top Album Sales.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

RM’s Indigo falls 2-3 on Top Album Sales (9,000; down 41%), Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours rises 5-4 (9,000; down 26%), Harry Styles’ former No. 1 Harry’s House dips 4-5 (8,000; down 38%) and Michael Jackson’s Thriller descends 3-6 (nearly 8,000; down 45%). Tyler, the Creator’s chart-topping Igor is a non-mover at No. 7 (7,000; down 39%), Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city falls 6-8 (nearly 7,000; down 44%), Arctic Monkeys’ AM climbs 15-9 (6,000; down 28%) and SZA’s Ctrl jumps 21-10 (5,000; down 27%).

In the week ending Jan. 5, there were 2.123 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 22.4% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.772 million (down 24.6%) and digital albums comprised 351,000 (up 8.3%).

There were 681,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Jan. 5 (down 11.4% week-over-week) and 1.081 vinyl albums sold (down 31.1%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 681,000 (up 9% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 1.081 million (up 36.8%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 2.123 million (up 16.4% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 1.772 million (up 24.5%) and digital album sales total 351,000 (down 12.4%).