ATEEZ & Benny Blanco, BTS, Snoop Dogg Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

On Billboard‘s latest Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Aug. 13), powered by Twitter, Ha Sung-woon and Jimin’s “With You’ tallies a seventh week at No. 1, tying SB19‘s “Bazinga” for the second-longest reign since the list launched last October.

“With You” leads with 1.5 million Twitter mentions in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week (up 8%), according to Twitter. Dating to the chart’s start, only BTS‘ “Butter” has spent more time at No. 1 (20 weeks) than “With You” and “Bazinga.”

Among the chart’s new entries are ATEEZ‘s “Guerrilla,” at No. 2. It earns the group its second entry, after the No. 6-peaking “The Real” in December. The new song appears on the act’s The World EP.1 : Movement, which debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 50,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, marking ATEEZ’s first top 10 on the survey.

Plus, Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg‘s new single “Bad Decisions” debuts at No. 6 on Hot Trending Songs, arriving as Blanco and Snoop Dogg’s first entry apiece and BTS’ ninth. The song was released Aug. 5 and is slated to debut on multiple Aug. 20-dated charts following its first week of availability.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

