Arcade Fire Lights up Midweek U.K. Chart With ‘WE’

Arcade Fire is charging to a fourth U.K. No. 1 with WE.

The Canadian alternative rock outfit leads an all-new Top 5 on the midweek chart with WE (via Columbia), their sixth studio LP.

Win Butler and Co. previously led the tally with 2010’s The Suburbs, 2013’s Reflektor and 2017’s Everything Now. WE dropped last Friday (May 6), several weeks after longtime member Will Butler announced he will be leaving the band.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update is fast-rising Norwegian singer Sigrid, with her sophomore studio effort, How to Let Go (Island). Should it hold its ground, How to Let Go will give Sigrid a new career high, eclipsing the No. 4 best for her 2019 debut Sucker Punch.

Marc Almond and David Ball’s reunited Soft Cell could nab a return to the top flight with Happiness Not Included (BMG), which bows at No. 3 on the midweek survey. Happiness is the “Tainted Love” synthpop outfit’s first studio album in over 20 years, and, should it keep its momentum, it’ll give the pair a first Top 5 appearance since 1983. Soft Cell has made five appearances in the Top 10, with a best of No. 5 – twice.

The midweek Top 5 is rounded out by new releases from London-born rapper Knucks (Alpha Place via Nodaysoff) and Pennsylvanian rock act Halestorm (Back from the Dead via Parlophone), respectively, while Scottish indie favorites Belle & Sebastian appear at No. 6 on the chart blast with A Bit of Previous (Matador), their tenth studio effort.

A Bit of Previous is on track to land Belle & Sebastian a career high.

Also chasing Top 10 berths are new releases from Jack Harlow (Come Home the Kids Miss You at No. 8 via Atlantic) and Warpaint (Radiate Like This at No. 10 via Heirlooms), while fresh LPs from Sharon Van Etten, Emeli Sande and Boyzlife are eyeing Top 20 entries.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is presented late Friday.