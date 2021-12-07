Anuel AA’s ‘Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren’ Launches at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums Chart

Anuel AA collects his fourth straight, and total, No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart as Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren debuts at No. 1 on the Dec. 11-dated survey.

Anuel’s third studio album is a follow up to Los Dioses, with Ozuna, also a No. 1 debut (Feb. 6-dated list) and his second leader of 2021.

Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren starts with 22,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 2, according to MRC Data. Most of that sum (20,500) was driven by streaming activity, representing 30.2 million on-demand streams of the set’s 16 tracks, while a little over 1,000 units arrive from traditional album sales. The rest comprises track equivalent album units. (One unit equals one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams for a song on the album.)

Las Leyendas is Anuel’s fourth leader in as many appearances on the all-Latin genre tally. His first chart success arrived in July 2018 when album debut Real Hasta La Muerte bowed at No. 1 and held at the summit for two consecutive weeks (a 135-week run). Emmanuel, which remains at No. 20 on the current ranking, concurrently opened at No. 1 less than a year later (June 13, 2020-dated chart).

Las Leyendas, released via his own label Real Hasta La Muerte, congregates a group of producers including Chris Jeday, Gaby Music, Tainy, Nelly “El Arma Secreta,” and Ovy on The Drums. It likewise earns Anuel his fourth No. 1 on Latin Rhythm Albums among six entries. The set concurrently gifts Anuel his fourth entry on the all-genre Billboard 200, starting at No. 30.

Nine Leyendas cuts debut on the all-metric (airplay, digital sales, streaming data) Hot Latin Songs chart. However, the set was preceded by two songs: “Dictadura” (No. 12 debut and peak, Nov. 13) and “Leyenda” (No. 21 debut and peak, Nov. 27). In total, Anuel places 12 titles on the current survey (including “Ley Seca,” with Jhay Cortez), the most since his pair-up with Ozuna on Los Dioses placed 13 simultaneous tracks (Feb. 6-dated tally).

Here’s a recap of all Anuel’s titles on Hot Latin Songs (11 belonging to Leyendas):

No. 12, “Súbelo” (Greatest Gainer/ Airplay)

No. 16, “Ley Seca,” with Jhay Cortez

No. 24, “North Carolina” (debut)

No. 25, “McGregor” (debut)

No. 26, “Dictadura”

No. 31, “Real Hasta La Muerte” (debut)

No. 33, “Llorando En Un Ferrari” (debut)

No. 36, “Leyenda” (Greatest Gainer/ Sales & Streaming)

No. 39, “1942” (debut)

No. 41, “Rick Flair” (debut)

No. 44, “Pin” (debut)

No. 48, “Esa Cruz” (debut)