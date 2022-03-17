Answers to Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Shawn Mendes, Gunna, Future & More

Last week‘s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Shawn Mendes, Gunna, Future and Kygo.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week‘s challenges featured the following questions:

Explore See latest videos, charts and news DNCE Future Kygo See latest videos, charts and news

Shawn Mendes has been a mainstay on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. Which of his songs will be higher on next week‘s list: “It‘ll Be Okay“ or “There‘s Nothing Holdin‘ Me Back“?

Answer: “There‘s Nothing Holdin‘ Me Back“ is the winner, at No. 185 on the March 19-dated chart. “It‘ll Be Okay“ falls off the chart after slipping to No. 195 last week.

“Pushin P,” by Gunna and Future and featuring Young Thug, has been in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 since it debuted in January. Will it stay there on next week’s chart: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes. In its ninth week on the chart, “Pushin P” places at No. 18.

And: Will Kygo’s “Dancing Feet,” featuring DNCE, be in the top 10 of next week’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart?

Answer: Yes. After debuting at No. 6 last week, “Dancing Feet” is No. 8 on the latest list.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or on the Versus site.

This week‘s questions are:

Lil Durk scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 when last year’s Lil Baby collaboration The Voice of the Heroes topped the chart in June. Will 7220 become his first solo No. 1 album when it debuts next week: Yes or No?

And: Combined, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion have seven top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100. Will their first collaboration, “Sweetest Pie,” be each star’s latest top 10 upon its debut next week: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week‘s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.