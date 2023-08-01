Anne-Marie’s ‘Unhealthy’ Takes Narrow Lead on Midweek U.K. Chart

It’s tight at the top of the midweek U.K. chart, as Anne-Marie and Travis Scott tussle for the crown.

Based on data published by the Official Charts Company, Anne-Marie’s third studio album Unhealthy (via Atlantic) has the edge – a wafer-thin one, of less than 100 chart units.

If it stays on target, Unhealthy will give the English artist her third top 10, and first leader. Anne-Marie’s previous albums both impacted the top 3 — 2018’s Speak Your Mind (No. 3) and 2021’s Therapy (No. 2).

Meanwhile, Scott’s Utopia opens at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update, with three tracks from it (the maximum allowed under the U.K.’s chart criteria) are on track to appear in the singles chart top 10. Utopia is the followup to Scott’s Astroworld (Epic), which peaked at No. 3 on the national survey in 2018. Like Anne-Marie, the Houston, TX rapper has never landed a U.K. No. 1.

Completing an all-new podium on the chart blast is Austin (Island), the fifth studio album from Post Malone. Austin is set to start at No. 3, for Posty’s fifth top 10, a career collection that includes two No. 1s.

Meanwhile, veteran English pop-rock group Dexys (formerly Dexys Midnight Runners) are on track for their highest-charting LP since 1982 with The Feminine Divine (100 Percent Records), their sixth studio album. It’s new No. 4 on the midweek tally. The last time Kevin Rowland and Co. soared in the top 5 on the U.K. chart was back in 1982, with sophomore effort Too-Rye-Ay, which featured the enduring No. 1 hit “Come On Eileen.” Too-Rye-Ay peakedat No. 2 and enjoyed a 40-year anniversary reissue in 2022.

Last week’s leader, Blur’s The Ballad of Darren (Parlophone), looks set to tumble 1-5.

Finally, folk legend Joni Mitchell could bag her highest chart appearance since the ‘70s with At Newport (Rhino). Recorded in 2022 during a surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival, her first major outing since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell’s latest release sits at No. 11 on the midweek survey and appears set to become her highest charting U.K. LP since 1976’s Hejira, which also peaked at No. 11.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday, Aug. 4.