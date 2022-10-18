Anne-Marie and Aitch’s ‘Psycho’ Stalks U.K. Midweek Top 5

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are on the verge of completing an “Unholy” (EMI) month in the U.K.

The hit collaboration leads the midweek U.K. chart and is heading for a fourth consecutive week at No. 1.

“Unholy” heads an unchanged top 4, as a psycho stalks the top 5. Anne-Marie and Aitch’s “Psycho” (via Atlantic) is eying an 8-5 climb, for what would be a new high in its fifth week on the chart.

Based on midweek data, Stormzy’s on target for the highest new entry with “Hide & Seek” (Def Jam). It’s chasing a No. 9 debut. If it holds its ground, “Hide & Seek” will give the Brit Award winner a 13th U.K. top 10.

Further down the list, Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz’s “Miss You” (Atlantic) could crack the top 20 for the first time, bouncing 16 places to No. 12 on the Official Chart Update. It’s battling another version of “Miss You,” cut by 19-year-old German producer Southstar, who has accused his compatriot Schulz of releasing a “copycat version” (Schulz and Tree have yet to respond to the accusation). Southstar’s “Miss You” (B1/Ministry Of Sound) is new at No. 26 on the chart blast.

West London rapper Central Cee is flying high with his new cut, “One Up” (Central Cee) which starts at No. 17 on the chart blast. Since bursting onto the scene with 2020’s “Loading,” Central Cee has secured 13 U.K. top 40s, including four top 10s.

Blink-182’s freshly-reunited classic line-up of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge could bag an 11th U.K. top 40 appearance with “Edging” (Columbia), new at No. 23 on the chart update. “Edging” is the first cut from the pop-punk favorites’ forthcoming album, and the first with DeLonge since the singer/guitarist left the band for a second time, in 2014.

Finally, the “lost” Queen track “Face It Alone” (EMI) is impacting the midweek tally. The previously unheard track features vocals from the band’s iconic late singer Freddie Mercury and was recorded during the 1988 sessions for the band’s penultimate album with Mercury, 1989’s The Miracle.

The song is the lead single from the upcoming Nov. 18 re-release of the band’s 13th album, which will be available as the 8-disc Queen The Miracle Collector’s Edition boxed set.

With “Face It Alone,” Queen should add to their tally of 55 career titles on the U.K. singles chart. It’s new at No. 46 on the chart blast.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (Oct. 21).