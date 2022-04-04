Anitta’s ‘Envolver’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart

Anitta‘s “Envolver” ascends to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song marks the first leader on the list by an artist from Brazil.

Meanwhile, Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” rules the Billboard Global 200 chart for a sixth week.

Plus, Paulo Londra, from Argentina, bounds to the top 10 of both tallies, as “Plan A” surges from No. 41 to No. 3 on Global Excl. U.S. and 89-9 on the Global 200.

The two charts (which began in September 2020) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Envolver’ No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

Anitta’s “Envolver” rises 2-1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, becoming her first leader on the survey, with 54.4 million streams (up 23%) and 1,000 sold (up 63%) in territories outside the U.S. in the March 25-31 tracking week.

The reggaetón hit has surged on TikTok via a viral dance challenge in which fans imitate Anitta’s dance moves. “This is incredible,” Anitta, born in Rio de Janeiro, marveled of the song’s reception during an Instagram Live with Billboard Latin. “It’s nothing before seen in Brazil.”

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops to No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, after three weeks at No. 1.

Paulo Londra’s “Plan A” rockets 41-3 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, up 96% to 46.9 million streams outside the U.S. in the week ending March 31, the first full tracking frame following the song’s March 23 release. The single is the first entry on the chart for Londra, who is newly signed to Warner Music Latina.

“Plan A” concurrently soars 89-9 on the Global 200, with 48.6 million global streams (up 97%).

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. top five, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” slips 3-4 and The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” descends 4-5, each after a record-tying nine weeks at No. 1. (Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” first logged nine weeks atop the list.)

‘Heat Waves’ Holds Atop Global 200

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” adds a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The British quartet’s first entry on the ranking drew 56.5 million streams (essentially even week-over-week) and sold 4,800 (down 4%) worldwide in the March 25-31 tracking week.

The song extends its mark for the longest Global 200 rule among groups.

Anitta’s “Envolver” jumps 5-2 on the Global 200; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 3, after an overall-record 11 weeks at No. 1; GAYLE’s “abcdefu” falls 2-4, after four weeks at No. 1; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” rebounds 6-5, after reaching No. 2.

