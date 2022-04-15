Anitta’s ‘Envolver’ Takes No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart

Anitta‘s “Envolver” vaults to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Triller U.S. chart dated April 16 and lifts into the top 10 of the Top Triller Global list.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running April 1-7.

As “Envolver” jumps from No. 5 to the summit, Anitta claims her first No. 1 on Top Triller U.S., which began in 2020. She reached a prior No. 3 best with “Desce Pro Play (Pa Pa Pa),” with MC Zaac and Tyga, in September 2020.

The week’s top upload on Triller for “Envolver” came from fellow high-profile Brazilian Neymar; the soccer star’s upload has drawn 385,000 global views to date, according to Triller.

“Envolver” concurrently reaches a new No. 70 high on the Billboard Hot 100, accumulating 5.9 million official U.S. streams on DSPs including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube, and 800 downloads sold, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The song also crowned the Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart dated April 9; it drops to No. 4 on the April 16 list.

Anitta’s new album, Versions of Me, was released April 12.