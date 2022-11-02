Bocelli Family, Debbie Gibson, Crowder, Thomas Rhett & More Jingle Onto Top Holiday Albums Chart

The Bocelli family, Debbie Gibson, Crowder and Thomas Rhett all continue to ring in the holiday season, leading a parade of debuts on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart (dated Nov. 5).

A Family Christmas by Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia Bocelli enters Top Holiday Albums at No. 2 with 6,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 27, according to Luminate. Andrea Bocelli spent eight weeks atop the chart in the 2009-10 holiday season with My Christmas. While Virginia Bocelli makes her Billboard chart arrival with the new set, Matteo logged 14 weeks at No. 1 in 2018-19 on the Classical Digital Song Sales chart with “Fall on Me,” with his father.

The list’s second-highest debut of the week belongs to Gibson’s first seasonal collection, Winterlicious, at No. 17. Says the pop singer-songwriter, “I put a lot of thought into making a universal album inclusive of non-denominational songs, Christmas songs and even an original Hanukkah song, which highlights the strength and devotion of the Jewish community.”

The set also includes duets “with my two favorite Joes: Daddy Joe [Gibson’s father] on ‘White Christmas’ and Joey McIntyre on ‘Heartbreak Holiday.’ “

Gibson, who broke through with her hit debut single, “Only in My Dreams,” and album, Out of the Blue, in 1987, muses, “Getting the call to say I’ve charted in Billboard never gets old.”

Also bowing on the latest Top Holiday Albums tally: Crowder’s Milk & Cookies: A Merry Crowder Christmas (No. 21); Rhett’s Merry Christmas, Y’all (No. 22); XTC frontman Andy Partridge’s My Failed Christmas Career, Volume One (No. 26); and Joss Stone’s Merry Christmas, Love (No. 26).

Meanwhile, the soundtrack to Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas returns to the top of the tally for its 13th week at No. 1. It earned 9,000 units, up 23%, in the tracking week.

The Top Holiday Albums chart ranks the 50 most popular seasonal albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sales, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The seasonal Top Holiday Albums returned for another festive season with the Oct. 22-dated list and will continue as part of Billboard's weekly chart menu until it dashes away in January 2023.