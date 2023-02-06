All Time Low’s ‘Sleepwalking’ Rules Alternative Airplay Chart

All Time Low reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart for the second time, as “Sleepwalking” rises to the top of the Feb. 11-dated survey.

“Sleepwalking” follows the 18-week reign of the act’s “Monsters,” featuring blackbear, in 2020-21. It stands as the third longest-leading hit in the chart’s 34-year history, alongside Foo Fighters’ “The Pretender” and behind only Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still” (20 weeks) and Muse’s “Madness” (19). Its overall 88-week stay is the longest in the chart’s archives.

In between “Monsters” and “Sleepwalking,” All Time Low earned an additional top five hit with “Once in a Lifetime,” which peaked at No. 5 in 2021.

Concurrently, “Sleepwalking” bullets at its No. 5 high on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay tally with 3.6 million audience impressions, up 1%, Jan. 27-Feb. 2, according to Luminate.

On the most recently published multimetric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart (dated Feb. 4), “Sleepwalking” ranks at No. 48, after reaching No. 45, with 1.1 million official U.S. streams, in addition to its radio audience.

“Sleepwalking” is the lead single from Tell Me I’m Alive, All Time Low’s ninth studio album, due March 17.