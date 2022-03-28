Aitch and Ashanti’s ‘Baby’ Takes Pole Position In U.K. Chart Race

Ashanti attends The 2021 Soul Train Awards Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

The U.K. singles chart race is shaping up as a homegrown hip-hop battle, as Aitch looks set to bump Dave from the summit.

Based on sales and streaming data collected from the first 48 hours in the cycle, Aitch (real name Harrison Armstrong) moves into pole position with “Baby,” which samples Ashanti 2003 song “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” and credits the R&B artist as its feature singer.

The Manchester rapper’s lead is a narrow one. According to the Official Charts Company, just a small handful of chart sales separate “Baby” from Dave’s “Starlight,” which has ruled the weekly chart for three consecutive frames.

If “Baby” can maintain its momentum, it’ll be Aitch’s first ever U.K. No. 1, and Ashanti’s second, after 2004’s “Wonderful” with Ja Rule and R. Kelly.

Positions 3-9 are unchanged on the First Look chart, which ranks songs based U.K. music consumption from the weekend.

Also enjoying gains on the chart blast are recordings from Jax Jones (“Where Did You Go?” featuring MNEK up 7-6); Tiesto & Ava Max (“The Motto” up 13-10); Joel Corry, David Guetta and Bryson Tiller (“What Would You Do?” up 31-15); Becky Hill & Galantis (“Run” up 25-16), and Tate McRae (“She’s All I Wanna Be” up 21-17).

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday local time.