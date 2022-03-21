Aitch and Ashanti’s ‘Baby’ Challenges Dave’s ‘Starlight’ For U.K. Chart Crown

Ashanti performs during Q 100.5's Nightmare on Q Street at the Orleans Arena on Oct. 26, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Dave is heading for a third straight week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Starlight,” the British rapper’s biggest hit to date. But he won’t get there without a challenge.

Aitch and Ashanti “Baby” is rocking on the chart blast. The single, which debuted at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart last Friday (March 18), is keeping the race tight.

Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of the chart week, “Baby” holds at No. 2 and could make a run for the title, the OCC notes.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Aitch Ashanti Camila Cabello See latest videos, charts and news

“Starlight” leads an unchanged Top 7 on the First Look chart, which ranks the performance of singles in the early stages of the chart cycle.

Meanwhile, George Ezra is on track for his seventh Top 10 single with “Anyone For You,” up 14-8 on the chart last, while Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration “Bam Bam” continues to gather pace, up 18-15.

Following the release last Friday of her latest studio album, Crash, Charli XCX is tracking for the week’s biggest gain. The British singer and producer’s “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama is eyeing a 38-19 lift. If it keeps its momentum, Charli will register her seventh first Top 20 entry, and Sawayama will earn her first.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, local time.