Aimer’s ‘Zankyosanka’ Rules Japan Hot 100 for Ninth Week

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” continues its reign over the Japan Hot 100, notching another week at No. 1 to extend its record to seven consecutive and nine total weeks at the top.

On the chart dated March 2, the long-running hit song continues to dominate the four metrics it ruled last week: streaming (three weeks in a row and six in all), downloads (two in a row and seven in all), video views (five in a row and seven in all), and look-ups (four in a row and five in all). This week, it adds radio airplay to this list, jumping 20-1 for the metric.

Logging seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100, “Zankyosanka” is now aligned with the record-holder for most consecutive weeks at No. 1, Gen Hoshino’s “Koi.” This mega-hit song from 2016 stayed at the peak position from December of that year into January, and went on to score eleven total weeks at No. 1. Now at nine total weeks, “Zankyosanka” is in second place and closing in fast in this respect as well. Hoshino ended up at the top of the mid-year and year-end lists for 2017 with “Koi,” and with a quarter of the chart year over for 2022, Aimer is already a contender to become the year-end chart-topper for this year.

Also, looking at streams for the track, “Zankyosanka” racked up 9,481,838 weekly streams this week, bringing its total to 107,567,275, passing the 100 million mark after only twelve weeks on the Japan Hot 100. This lands the single at fifth in terms of quickest to reach 100 million streams: BTS leads with “Butter” (six weeks), followed by LiSA’s “Homura” (seven), and BTS’s “Permission to Dance” (nine) and “Dynamite” (eleven) come in next. Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” is now in an exclusive group of some of the biggest hits in recent years.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Feb. 21 to 27, here.