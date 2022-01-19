Aimer’s ‘Zankyosanka’ Logs Third Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, logging its third week at the summit.

The CD version of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opener went on sale during the chart week dated Jan. 19 — tracking the week from Jan. 10 to 16 — and the song launched with 45,222 copies to come in at No. 2 for physical sales. It also ruled look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer, adding points from these two additional metrics to the others that have also improved overall this week: downloads, streaming, radio airplay and Twitter mentions. Another track from the new single called “Asa ga kuru” (“Morning is coming”) — the ending theme of the current Kimetsu anime series — launched with 38,089 downloads to rule the metric and debuts at No. 6 on the Japan Hot 100.

King Gnu held the top two positions on last week’s chart with “Ichizu” and “Sakayume”; the former falls to No. 3 while the latter holds at No. 2 this week. Both tracks are gradually slowing down in downloads, but “Sakayume” rises 2-1 for streaming (from 8,903,814 to 10,032,427 weekly streams) while “Ichizu” dips 1-2 (from 9,883,459 to 9,625,285 streams). “Sakayume” also climbs 3-1 for video views (from 1,996,369 to 2,441,505 weekly views), while “Ichizu” holds at No. 2 (from 2,019,629 to 1,866,516 views). These point differences have resulted in these two Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie themes switching positions by a narrow margin.

The 11-member dance and vocal group BLACK IRIS’ first CD release in two years and two months, “Head Shot,” sold 59,591 copies in its first week and topped sales. The track debuts on the Japan Hot 100 at No. 10.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Jan. 10 to 16, here.