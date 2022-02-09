Aimer’s ‘Zankyosanka’ Logs Sixth Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” logs its sixth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Feb. 9, staying at the top spot for the fourth week straight.

The current Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opener collected points in a balanced way all around on this week’s tally ending on Feb. 6: No. 2 for physical sales with 5,126 copies sold, No. 1 for video views with 2,126,910 views, No. 2 for streaming with 8,112,390 streams, No. 11 for radio airplay, No. 27 for Twitter mentions, and No. 17 for karaoke. The ubiquitous anime series it accompanies will air the final episode of the current story arc on Sunday (Feb. 13), so how this will affect the theme song’s performance on the Japan Hot 100 is something to keep an eye on.

The top five songs for streaming continue to run a close race with over 7 million weekly streams each, and the song that rules this metric for the second week in a row is Yuuri’s “Betelgeuse” (8,377,105 streams), which climbs 5-2 on the Japan Hot 100. The track has also surged in karaoke since the beginning of the year and is currently at No. 3. The breakout singer-songwriter’s hit song “Dryflower” is the long-running king of this metric, holding at No. 1 since February of last year, so whether the 27-year-old can topple his own song with a new one is also an interesting point to watch.

BE:FIRST’s “Brave Generation,” a new song off its second single due this spring, dropped digitally on Jan. 31 and comes in at No. 1 for Twitter, No. 6 for radio, No. 2 for downloads, No. 12 for streaming, and No. 13 for video to debut at No. 6 on the Japan Hot 100. The audition-born boy band’s debut single “Gifted.” became a long-selling hit, selling 234,662 copies to date, and their follow-up single looks like it’s also off to a good start.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, here