Aimer’s ‘Zankyosanka’ Extends Its Record to Seven Weeks at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” holds at No. 1 for the fifth week in a row on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, extending its reign over the chart to seven weeks.

On the chart unveiled on Wednesday (Feb. 16), “Zankyosanka” increased points in streaming, downloads, video views, physical sales, Twitter mentions, and karaoke after the singer appeared on the influential live music show Music Station and performed on the popular YouTube channel The First Take during the tallying period.

As previously reported, the track is the opener for the entertainment district story arc of the massively popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — which aired the final episode of the season on Sunday (Feb. 13) — and video views related to the song soared 182% (5,979,516 views) compared to the week before. This significant boost contributed to the 49% increase in overall total points for the track that has now caught up with some of the biggest J-pop hits from the past couple of years, Kenshi Yonezu’s “Lemon” as well as Official HIGE DANdism’s “Pretender” and “I LOVE…,” in terms of total weeks at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100.

Hitmaker Kenshi Yonezu’s “POP SONG” debuts at No. 2 this week. The PlayStation(R) commercial song ruled downloads (41,893 units) and radio, while also coming in at No. 2 for video (3,986,788 views), No. 17 for streaming, and No. 4 for Twitter. The track garnered enough points to have been able to top last week’s chart, but was prevented from debuting at No. 1 this week due to the sharp upswing of Aimer’s “Zankyosanka.”

The debut song “IT’S A BOP” by OCTPATH — an eight-member dance and vocal group formed in season 2 of the audition program PRODUCE 101 JAPAN that launched INI’s career — topped sales with 105,688 CDs sold in its first week, bowing at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100 powered by this metric.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Feb. 7 to 13, here.