Aimer Holds at No. 1 as Saucy Dog Scores First Top 10 Hit on Japan Hot 100

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” holds at No. 1 for the third week in a row to extend its record to five weeks at the top of the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Feb. 2.

On the chart tallying the week from Jan. 24 to 30, the long-running hit comes in at No. 1 for downloads with 18,396 units (down from last week’s 20,602), while also coming in at No. 4 for physical sales with 7,795 copies (down from 9,921) and streaming with 8,120,362 streams (down by about 150,000 streams from 8,273,0309). While losing points in these metrics, the track improved in video views with 2,034,972 views (up by about 100,000 views from 1,890,095), radio airplay and karaoke.

“Cinderella Boy” by Saucy Dog moves 18-8 this week, becoming the first top 10 hit for the three-member band. The track was released last August and has gradually edged up the chart since early autumn, and the jump this week was the result of the band performing live for the first time on the long-running and influential live music program Music Station the week before.

The track started gaining traction in December, suddenly gaining streams, then followed by increases in video and karaoke. This week, “Cinderella Boy” comes in at No. 8 for streaming, No. 15 for video, No. 10 for karaoke. This is the fourth week in a row that the track has gained in streaming, and the band’s momentum is expected to continue for a while.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Jan. 24 to 30, here.