Aimer’s ‘Zankyosanka’ Logs Fourth Week at No. 1 as Kep1er Breaks Into Top 10 on Japan Hot 100

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” extends its record to four weeks at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Jan. 26, fueled mainly by downloads and streaming.

On the chart tallying the week from Jan. 17 to 23, the current Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba theme stays at the top of the song chart with 20,602 downloads, returning to No. 1 for the metric for the third week. It also comes in at No. 5 for streaming with 8,273,030 weekly streams, No. 2 for video views with 1,890,095 views, and with 9,921 CDs sold, it’s at No. 6 for physical sales and No. 2 for look-ups this week.

Johnny’s WEST’s “Reimei” (“Dawn”) bows at No. 2. The 18th single by the seven-member boy band sold 197,400 CDs in its first week to top sales and look-ups, but didn’t perform as expected in video. The group’s previous single, “Dekkai Ai” from last July, sold 199,181 copies in its first week, so the new single is off to a similar start in this respect.

The brand-new multi-national girl group Kep1er’s “WA DA DA” breaks into the top 10 this week at No. 9, after debuting on the Japan Hot 100 two weeks ago. The nine-member band formed by finalists of the Japan/China/South Korea audition show Girls Planet 999 debuted on the tally at No. 20 with its debut single, which then climbed to No. 16 last week. The track is being powered by streaming, rising from No. 26 to 10 to 8 for the metric, and also video, which moves from No. 1 to 6 to 4.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Jan. 17 to 23, click here.