Aimer Returns to No. 1 as Holiday Favorites Soar on Japan Hot 100

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 dated Dec. 29, tracking the week from Dec. 20 to 26, 2021. The anime theme song ruled the tally two weeks prior and continues to maintain momentum.

“Zankyosanka” rules streaming for the third week and video views for the second week in a row, both decreasing slightly figure-wise but still going strong. The track racked up 8,904,311 weekly streams (from 9,649,396 the week before) and 2,655,800 views (from 3,183,554) during the chart week, while slipping to No. 2 for downloads after reigning over the metric for two weeks. In other metrics, it comes in at No. 60 for Twitter mentions and No. 29 for radio airplay.

The song that toppled “Zankyosanka” from the top spot for downloads is King Gnu’s “Sakayume.” The ending theme of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie is currently at No. 12 on the Japan Hot 100 and will likely break into the top 10 next week.

The latest chart tallies the final week of the 2021 Christmas season, and a number of J-pop holiday favorites have climbed back up the Japan Hot 100: back number‘s “Christmas Song” jumps from No. 19 to 7, Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” from No. 37 to 17, Suzuki Suzuki‘s “White Kiss” from No. 31 to 21, and Tatsuro Yamashita‘s 1983 holiday staple “Christmas Eve” soars from No. 46 to 29.

Looking back on the final Christmas chart weeks from the past two years, the highest-ranking holiday song was also back number’s “Christmas Song,” which peaked at No. 12 in 2019 and No. 13 in 2020. The fact that it rose to No. 7 on the Japan Hot 100 this season indicates the steady expansion of the streaming market in Japan, and this trend is expected to continue in the next year and beyond. The popular three-man pop-rock band’s “Christmas Song” from 2015 could become the first J-pop holiday track to top the Japan Hot 100, like the way Carey’s 1994 holiday favorite ruled the U.S. Billboard charts 25 years after its initial release and continues to return annually since.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, dated Dec. 20 to 26, here.