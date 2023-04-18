Agust D Hits No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs With ‘Haegeum’

After two weeks with Tyler, the Creator at No. 1, Agust D — a.k.a. Suga of BTS — leads Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by .

Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs charts track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running April 7-April 13.

The April 22-dated chart is led by Agust D, at No. 1 with “Haegeum” and at No. 3 with “AMYGDALA.” Both songs will be included on his full-length solo debut, D-Day, expected to arrive on April 21.

That makes him the fifth member of BTS to reign since the survey launched in October 2021, following Jimin (“With You,” with HA SUNG WOON, for seven weeks; “Vibe,” with TAEYANG, for one), j-hope (“More,” three weeks), Jung Kook (“Dreamers [Music from the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022],” one week), and RM (“No. 2,” with Park Ji Yoon, one week).

In addition, BTS ruled for 24 weeks as a group – 21 with 2021’s “Butter” and three with 2022’s “Yet To Come.” Altogether, that’s 37 weeks atop the tally for BTS and its solo members, or 49% of the chart’s lifetime since the inaugural Oct. 30, 2021-dated chart.

Further, as-yet-unreleased Agust D tracks “Snooze” and “D-Day” debut at Nos. 9 and 16, respectively. All of his chart activity follows his announcement of the album’s track listing last Monday (April 10).

The Agust D entries in the top three form a TAEYON sandwich, with her 2022 single “Toddler” at No. 2.

While most of the chart features new entries, Lauren Spencer-Smith sports the list’s sole re-entry, as “Best Friend Breakup” returns to No. 7 after hitting No. 18 in February.

