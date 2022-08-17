Ado Dominates Top Three Slots on Japan Hot 100 — A Chart First

For the first time in the history of the Billboard Japan Hot 100 song chart, the top three positions have been dominated by one artist: Ado.

On the new chart dated Aug. 17, the 19-year-old singer’s One Piece anime movie theme “Shinjidai (Uta from ONE PIECE FILM RED)” hits No. 1, followed by two more songs from the film’s soundtrack.

On the chart tallying the week of Aug. 8 to 14, Ado’s “Shinjidai” moves 3-1, “Gyakko” 25-2, and “Watashi wa saikyo” 30-3 to fill the top three slots. Meanwhile, “Utakata lullaby” hits No. 5, “Kaze no yukue” No. 12, “Tot Musica” No. 13, “Sekai no tsuzuki” No. 16, and “Binks’s Sake” No. 40, resulting in four songs entering the top 10 on the Japan Hot 100. Other songs by the “Usse-wa” singer have also risen across the board, demonstrating the breakout songstress’s ability to fully take on the large-scale tie-in to gain new fans.

Weekly streams for “Shinjidai” doubled from 8,181,013 to 17,167,052 this week to hit No. 1 for the metric and earned the biggest streaming week of 2022 so far. The track also rules downloads with 19,053 units (up from 15,406). It also hits No. 2 for video views, No. 4 for radio, No. 11 for karaoke, and No. 22 for Twitter mentions, doubling the overall total points to rise to the top of the Japan song chart.

The song that prevented “Shinjidai” from taking the top spot for video is Snow Man’s “JUICY.” The lead single from the nine-member Johnny’s group’s second album Snow Labo. S2, due Sept. 21, soared in this metric. It launched with 2,487,038 views last week and racked up 4,101,017 views this week, overtaking “Shinjidai,” which logged 3,674,981 views.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Aug. 8 to 14, here.