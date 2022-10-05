Ado’s ‘New Genesis’ Extends Record to Six Weeks at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Ado’s “New Genesis” holds at No. 1 for the sixth week on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Oct. 5, catching up with YOASOBI’s 2020 mega-hit “Yoru ni kakeru” (“Into the Night”) in terms of weeks at No. 1.

“New Genesis” is still at No. 1 for streaming (8 weeks), video views (6 weeks), and karaoke (5 weeks), and while the track is slowing down overall, the One Piece Film: Red theme still outperforms its rivals in the Japan Hot 100 top 10 with nearly 10,000 total points (9,352).

Here’s a list of songs with most weeks at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 since its inception in 2008:

“Koi” by Gen Hoshino, 11 weeks

“Zankyosanka” by Aimer, 9 weeks

“Homura” by LiSA, 8 weeks

“I LOVE…” by Official HIGE DANdism, 7 weeks

“Pretender” by Official HIGE DANdism, 7 weeks

“Lemon” by Kenshi Yonezu, 7 weeks

“Yoru ni kakeru” by YOASOBI, 6 weeks

“New Genesis” by Ado, 6 weeks

“New Genesis” is currently tied with “Yoru ni kakeru” — which topped the list during the period between May and September 2020 — and is likely to extend its record further.

After breaking into the top 10 for the first time last week, Natori’s “Overdose” rises to No. 7 on the Japan Hot 100. The track improved in five metrics of the chart’s methodology: streaming, downloads, video, Twitter mentions, and radio airplay. In particular, the track is gaining momentum in streaming with last week’s 7,084,241 streams increasing by about a million to 8,254,427 this week.

Tani Yuuki‘s “Mou ichido” (“Once More”) jumped 23-10 this week, performing in a similar way to Natori’s “Overdose” the week before. Tani — his name is in Japanese order, family name first — has been a staple in the top 10 with his long-running hit “W/X/Y” (at No. 5 this week) and his latest track is off to a good start, showing signs of another lasting hit.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, here.