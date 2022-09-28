Ado’s ‘New Genesis’ Returns to No. 1 as Natori Scores First Top 10 Hit on Japan Hot 100

Ado’s “New Genesis” returns to No. 1 for the second time on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Sept. 28, extending its record to five weeks at the top of the Japan song chart.

The theme of the blockbuster anime film One Piece Film: Red continues to rule streaming, video views and karaoke, solidly logging its seventh, fifth, and fourth week at the top of each metric, respectively. The track continues to rack up over 10 million weekly streams — this week scoring 11,939,263 — which is about 3 million more than the song at No. 2 for the metric, another OPFR soundtrack number called “I’m Invincible.” “New Genesis” also rises 12-5 for radio airplay and doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.

Meanwhile, “Overdose” by Natori jumps 26-10 to give the rising 19-year-old music producer his first top 10 hit on the Japan Hot 100. Last week, the new single by the young singer-songwriter who soared to prominence on TikTok debuted at No. 2 on Billboard Japan’s Top User Generated Songs chart, a list based on the number of views of dance challenges and cover-singing videos on YouTube. While this tally doesn’t affect the Japan Hot 100, this week “Overdose” knocked Ado’s “New Genesis” from the top spot where it had held for three consecutive weeks. The breakout track jumped 17-6 for streaming this week, which fueled it to No. 10 on the Japan Hot 100.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Sept. 19 to 25, here.