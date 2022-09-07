Ado’s ‘New Genesis’ Returns to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER Bows at No. 3

Ado’s “New Genesis” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Sept. 7, scoring its third week atop the Japan song chart.

Two powerful contenders rivaled Ado on this week’s chart: Nogizaka46’s “Suki Toiunowa Rock Daze!” and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “Good Boy Gone Bad.” These two tracks were expected to excel in the physical metrics of the chart’s methodology, so the focus was on whether Ado’s “New Genesis” could maintain the momentum of the previous week in the digital realm, namely downloads, streaming, and video views.

On the chart tallying the week from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, “New Genesis” logged its sixth week at No. 1 for downloads (down slightly from 19,647 to 17,373 units), fourth week at No. 1 for streaming (from 17,577,221 to 15,876,663 streams), and is at No. 2 for video (from 3,563,571 to 3,025,521 views) this week.

The track also knocked Yuuri’s long-running hit “Dryflower” from the top of the karaoke list where it reigned for about year and a half since the chart dated Feb. 10, 2021.

Nogizaka46’s “Suki Toiunowa Rock Daze!” sold 720,302 CDs in its first week, while

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “Good Boy Gone Bad” launched with 501,323 copies sold. The former rises 47-2 on the Japan Hot 100 and the latter debuts at No. 3. Both songs rivaled last week’s No. 1 song, INI’s “Password,” in terms of physical points, but couldn’t add enough digital points to prevent Ado from rising again to the top of the tally.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, here.