Ado’s ‘New Genesis’ Logs Fourth Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

There’s no stopping Ado. The faceless J-pop songstress’ “New Genesis” holds at No. 1 for the fourth week on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Sept. 14, preventing Johnny’s group Sexy Zone and multinational girl group Kep1er’s new releases from bowing atop the tally.

This week, the theme of ONE PIECE FILM: RED adds video views to the list of metrics it dominates, including downloads, streaming, and karaoke. It also performed well in radio airplay (No. 9) while coming in at No. 40 for Twitter mentions, ending up with about 1,500 points less overall from the previous week, but still ahead of the song at No. 2 by about 4,000 points. “I’m Invincible,” “Backlight,” and “Fleeting Lullaby” from the same movie soundtrack also held at No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 on the Japan Hot 100 with only slight decreases in total points, respectively.

Sexy Zone’s “Trust Me, Trust You” debuts at No. 2 this week with 228,836 copies sold. The 22nd single by the currently four-man boy band topped physical sales and look-ups and also came in at No. 7 for radio, No. 17 for Twitter, and No. 90 for video. While the theme of the drama series Tomodachigame starring member Fuuma Kikuchi performed better than “New Genesis” in some metrics, the lack of momentum in video resulted in its first-week position on the Japan Hot 100.

Kep1er, the nine-member girl group born from a South Korean audition program with members hailing from Korea, Japan, and China, bows at No. 3 with the lead song “Wing Wing” off its Japan-debut single called FLY-UP. The track launched with 80,417 copies to come in at No. 2 for sales.

THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE’s “THE POWER” sold 33,170 copies to land at No. 4 for sales. While the theme of the movie HiGH & LOW THE WORST X ruled radio this week and ranked No. 7 for Twitter, it came in at No. 81 for streaming and No. 86 for look-ups, and the lack of fuel in the digital metrics of the chart’s methodology resulted in the song debuting at No. 10 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Sept. 5 to 11, here.