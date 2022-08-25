×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Ado Breaks Another Japan Hot 100 Record With 6 Tracks in Top 10

"Shinjidai" holds at No. 1.

ADO
ADO Courtesy of Billboard Japan

Ado continues her domination of the Billboard Japan Hot 100 on the week of Aug. 24, holding at No. 1 with “Shinjidai (Uta from ONE PIECE FILM RED)” and sending five other tracks from the same movie soundtrack into the top 10.

These songs are: “Shinjidai” at No. 1 and “Watashi wa saikyo” at No. 3 for the second week respectively, “Gyakko” at No. 4 (down from No. 2), “Utakata lullaby” holding at No. 5,  “Tot Musica” moving 13-6, and “Kaze no yukue” 12-10. Plus, two other tracks rise as well, with “Sekai no tsuzuki” moving 16-12 and “Binks’s Sake” up 40-31. Ado breaks another chart record this week, becoming the first artist to score six top 10 songs at the same time.

Explore

Explore

Ado

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Looking at the metrics of the chart’s methodology, Ado’s tracks have filled the top five slots for streaming with “Shinjidai” racking up 18,748,295 weekly streams to stay at No. 1. Four of the five top songs for this metric have logged over 10 million streams — the other three are “Watashi wa saikyo” (12,141,564), “Gyakko” (11,592,382), and “Utakata lullaby” (10,796,478). The tracks have improved in downloads as well, with “Shinjidai” holding at No. 1 after moving from 19,053 to 22,659 weekly units. No downward trend has been detected in any of the metrics, so Ado’s unprecedented chart dominance is likely to continue for some time.

Related

Ado

Ado Dominates Top Three Slots on Japan Hot 100 -- A Chart First

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Aug. 15 to 21, click here.  

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad