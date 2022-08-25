Ado Breaks Another Japan Hot 100 Record With 6 Tracks in Top 10

Ado continues her domination of the Billboard Japan Hot 100 on the week of Aug. 24, holding at No. 1 with “Shinjidai (Uta from ONE PIECE FILM RED)” and sending five other tracks from the same movie soundtrack into the top 10.

These songs are: “Shinjidai” at No. 1 and “Watashi wa saikyo” at No. 3 for the second week respectively, “Gyakko” at No. 4 (down from No. 2), “Utakata lullaby” holding at No. 5, “Tot Musica” moving 13-6, and “Kaze no yukue” 12-10. Plus, two other tracks rise as well, with “Sekai no tsuzuki” moving 16-12 and “Binks’s Sake” up 40-31. Ado breaks another chart record this week, becoming the first artist to score six top 10 songs at the same time.

Looking at the metrics of the chart’s methodology, Ado’s tracks have filled the top five slots for streaming with “Shinjidai” racking up 18,748,295 weekly streams to stay at No. 1. Four of the five top songs for this metric have logged over 10 million streams — the other three are “Watashi wa saikyo” (12,141,564), “Gyakko” (11,592,382), and “Utakata lullaby” (10,796,478). The tracks have improved in downloads as well, with “Shinjidai” holding at No. 1 after moving from 19,053 to 22,659 weekly units. No downward trend has been detected in any of the metrics, so Ado’s unprecedented chart dominance is likely to continue for some time.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Aug. 15 to 21, click here.