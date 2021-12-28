Adele Unwraps U.K.’s Christmas No. 1 With ’30’

Adele’s 2021 Christmas present is a No. 1 in her homeland.

The pop superstar’s latest album 30 retains top spot to rule the Official U.K. Albums Chart over Christmas, her second festival leader after 25 took the trophy in 2015.

For its fifth straight frame at No. 1, 30 rakes in 70,800 full-week chart sales including 62,000 physical copies, the OCC reports.

With that achievement, 30 draws level with Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour as the longest-running No. 1 album of the year, though Sour’s reign was completed in several stints.

Adele’s fourth album holds off former leaders from Ed Sheeran (equals via Asylum), ABBA (Voyage via Polar) and Michael Buble (Christmas via Reprise), respectively, while Andre Rieu & his Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Happy Together (Decca) lifts 6-5, for a new peak.

Just one new entry appears in the Top 40 this week: Roddy Ricch’s Live Life Fast (Atlantic), at No. 34. It’s the U.S. rapper’s second appearance in the Top 40, after 2019’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which peaked at No. 13.