Adele’s Retains U.K. Chart Crown With ‘30’

Adele is still the queen of the U.K. albums chart, as 30 (Columbia) clocks up a third week at No. 1.

According to the Official Charts Company, 30 shifts more than 73,000 chart sales over the seven-day cycle, with sales (physical and digital downloads) accounting for 81% of the tally.

Adele’s fourth studio album holds off a pair of former leaders, Ed Sheeran’s = (equals, up 3-2 via Asylum) and ABBA’s Voyage (up 4-3, via Polar), while veteran boyband JLS bow at No. 4 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with 2.0 (BMG), their first album of original material in eight years. It’s the week’s highest debut for The X Factor alum’s sixth consecutive U.K. Top 10 collection.

Meanwhile, Michael Buble’s Christmas (Reprise) continues its annual climb up the chart, lifting 6-5; while Andre Rieu and his Johan Strauss Orchestra’s collaborative album Happy Together (Decca) improves 12-6, for Rieu’s 12th U.K. Top 10 title.

British pop-rock outfit The Lottery Winners might feel like they’ve won the lottery – their third album Something To Leave The House For (Modern Sky) starts at No. 11, for a career-best peak.

Little Mix won’t be around next year, as the reigning Brit Award-winner for best British group takes a break and its three members pursue other projects. News of their hiatus has had a positive impact on their career retrospective, Between Us (RCA), which lifts 9-7.

Finally, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Nirvana is back in the Top 40. Their grunge-era classic Nevermind (UMC) blasts 51-24, thanks to the release of a special boxed set to celebrate its 30th anniversary.