Adele Continues Atop Billboard Artist 100, Michael Buble & The Beatles Return to Top 10

Adele keeps at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Dec. 11), leading for a 14th total week thanks to the continued success of her latest album 30 and its lead single, “Easy on Me.”

The set spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 288,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data. It debuted with 839,000 units, earning the largest week for an album this year.

Adele also places five tracks from 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “Easy on Me,” which logs a sixth week at No. 1. New single “Oh My God” ranks at No. 37.

Michael Bublé jumps from No. 17 to No. 7 on the Artist 100 thanks to gains for his LP Christmas. The album, originally released in 2011 while a new 10th anniversary edition arrived Nov. 12, dashes 9-3 on the Billboard 200 (59,000 units, up 51%). Meanwhile, the set’s opening track, his version of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” re-enters the Hot 100 at No. 20, a new high for the song and his first career appearance in the chart’s top 20.

The Beatles bound 40-10 on the Artist 100, fueled by gains for the group’s catalog following the Nov. 25 premiere of the Disney+ documentary The Beatles Get Back. The group’s Let It Be soars 80-19 on the Billboard 200 (27,000 units, up 124%) and Abbey Road jumps 71-36 (21,000, up 59%).

Bublé and The Beatles previously hit Nos. 3 and 2 bests on the Artist 100, respectively.

Plus, Aerosmith debuts at No. 95 on the Artist 100 (which began in 2014), as the rock vets’ live album 1971: The Road Starts Here enters the Top Album Sales chart at No. 19 (12,000 sold). The set arrived as a Record Store Day Black Friday release, initially available only on vinyl and cassette.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

